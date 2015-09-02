Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Burn Series: Sports Power Rock

Burn Series: Sports Power Rock

Various Artists

Uppm  • Рок  • 2015

1

Avalanche

Cat GraySteve Ouimette

1:42

2

Like a Freight Train

Cat GraySteve Ouimette

1:30

3

Came to Play

Matthew Todd NaylorSteven SternThomas Hirschmann

1:51

4

Unstoppable

Matthew Todd NaylorSteven SternThomas Hirschmann

1:52

5

Interceptor

Cat GraySteve Ouimette

1:33

6

Grid Iron

Matthew Todd NaylorSteven SternThomas Hirschmann

2:12

7

Fist Full of Power

Jack David Elliot

2:22

8

Auger

Cat GraySteve Ouimette

1:20

9

Pushing the Chains

Matthew Todd NaylorSteven SternThomas Hirschmann

2:08

10

The Awakening

Jack David Elliot

1:34

11

Winners Circle

Matthew Todd NaylorSteven SternThomas Hirschmann

2:09

12

Immortal

Matthew Todd NaylorScott StalloneSteven Stern

3:00

