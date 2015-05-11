Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lifted

Lifted

Sarah Trevino, Jonathan Elias

FirstCom Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2015

1

Triumph This Day

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:07

2

Seeds Of Solution

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:08

3

The Day We Return

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:07

4

Push Towards Perfection

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:05

5

American Rivers

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:09

6

Comfort Of Home

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:21

7

Here To Stay

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:11

8

Tight Embrace

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:55

9

Joy Of Living

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:05

10

Unconditional

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:12

11

Prairie Sun

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:09

12

Our Service

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:19

13

Good Dreams

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:22

14

Rejoice Together

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

2:12

15

Victory Laps

Jonathan EliasSarah Trevino

1:53

