Альбом
Постер альбома Burn Series: Pop Punk

Burn Series: Pop Punk

Various Artists

Uppm  • Поп-рок  • 2015

1

Beverly Boulevard

Matthew Todd NaylorMichael Geiger

1:56

2

Guardian

Matthew Todd NaylorMichael Geiger

2:39

3

The Runaway

Matthew Todd NaylorMichael Geiger

1:57

4

Alpha Nerd

Scott Stallone

2:28

5

Summer's Here

Matthew A. ThomasRyan Keaton

2:04

6

Fists in the Air

Justin Tapp

3:09

7

Go Just Go

Scott Stallone

2:01

8

Kick Flip

Matthew A. ThomasRyan Keaton

1:55

9

Mindless Masses

Justin Tapp

3:06

10

Press Play

Matthew A. ThomasRyan Keaton

2:12

11

She’s the Hot One

Matthew A. ThomasRyan Keaton

2:02

12

Sunset Overdrive

Matthew A. ThomasRyan Keaton

2:23

