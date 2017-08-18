Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Pop! Perfection

Pop! Perfection

Emanuel Kallins, Steve Skinner

FirstCom Music  • Электроника  • 2017

1

Body & Soul

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:11

2

Feeling The Love

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:12

3

I Found You

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:16

4

Eduardo

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:01

5

Pick Up

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:17

6

Go Home

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:07

7

Stretchy Pants

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:28

8

Lets Go Funk

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

1:57

9

I'm Strong

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:07

10

Heart Bleed

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:15

11

Sangria Spice

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:09

12

Keep Me Warm

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:07

13

Doing Great

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:15

14

Dancing Strings

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:10

15

Show Me

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:08

16

No Game Playing

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:06

17

Crying Game

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:08

