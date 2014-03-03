80's Cult TV Tunes

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Peak Performance (Treasure Hunt Theme)
Zack Laurence
2
Achievement of Man (Johnny Balls Think Again Theme)
Francis Monkman
3
Breakthrough (From Prisoner Cell Block H)
Paul Keogh
4
Flying Fists (From Prisoner Cell Block H)
Brian Bennett
5
Darkside (From Lovejoy)
6
Unseen Danger (From The Professionals)
Steve Gray
7
Macho Private Eye
8
The Power People
Mike Vickers
9
The Man in Black
Nick Ingman
10
Island Rescue
11
Supercopter
12
Cops on a Bike
13
Roll and Fire
Barry UptonMartin LeeTony Hiller
14
Chase Through Town
15
Against Time
16
Knife Edge
Trevor Bastow
After The Hurricane - Greatest Hits & More
Longing
The Night Side of London
Apparition
Little Honey
Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66-86: Classics Volume 18
