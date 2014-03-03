Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 80's Cult TV Tunes

80's Cult TV Tunes

Various Artists

Uppm  • Рок  • 2014

1

Peak Performance (Treasure Hunt Theme)

Zack Laurence

2:28

2

Achievement of Man (Johnny Balls Think Again Theme)

Francis Monkman

3:28

3

Breakthrough (From Prisoner Cell Block H)

Paul Keogh

1:49

4

Flying Fists (From Prisoner Cell Block H)

Brian Bennett

1:44

5

Darkside (From Lovejoy)

Brian Bennett

2:53

6

Unseen Danger (From The Professionals)

Steve Gray

2:35

7

Macho Private Eye

Paul Keogh

2:42

8

The Power People

Mike Vickers

0:56

9

The Man in Black

Nick Ingman

2:07

10

Island Rescue

Steve Gray

0:46

11

Supercopter

Nick Ingman

0:32

12

Cops on a Bike

Paul Keogh

2:26

13

Roll and Fire

Barry UptonMartin LeeTony Hiller

2:13

14

Chase Through Town

Brian Bennett

2:13

15

Against Time

Brian Bennett

1:53

16

Knife Edge

Trevor Bastow

1:48

