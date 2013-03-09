Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Here's Christmas 2

Here's Christmas 2

Various Artists

Uppm  • Фолк  • 2013

1

On the Night Before Christmas

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

3:05

2

Santa Claus Is Coming

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

2:04

3

Santa Bring My Baby Back

Anders Johan Greger Lewen

2:44

4

Dear Santa

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

3:05

5

Gentil Papa Noël

Henrik WikströmNathalie OrdanSteve Martin

3:05

6

Fall in Love for Christmas

John A Groves

3:15

7

Holidays in Toonville

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

1:55

8

Christmas Cheer

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

1:57

9

Xmas in the Tropics

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

2:06

10

It Oughta Be Christmas Every Day

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

3:34

11

You're Coming Home for Christmas

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

3:16

12

Elves & Goblins

Anders Niska

1:11

13

Christmas at the Manor

Anders Niska

1:49

14

Santa's Flight

Anders Niska

1:33

15

Magical Kingdom

Henrik WikströmSteve Martin

2:01

16

Early Christmas Morning

Hans EngstromJohn Banting

1:35

17

Magical Christmas Night

Hans EngstromJohn Banting

1:25

18

Mulled Wine

Hans EngstromJess Murray

3:06

19

It's Xmas

Anders Johan Greger Lewen

1:16

20

Rock the Halls

Anders Johan Greger Lewen

1:41

21

Sould out for Christmas

Anders Johan Greger LewenTore Berglund

1:42

