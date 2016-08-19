Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The War Galaxy

The War Galaxy

Wendell Yuponce

FirstCom Music  • Классическая музыка  • 2016

1

Ancients Overture

Wendell Yuponce

0:53

2

Strange Powers Awaken

Wendell Yuponce

0:39

3

Return Of The Kings

Wendell Yuponce

0:31

4

Magic And Mystery

Wendell Yuponce

0:28

5

It's War

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

6

War Action

Wendell Yuponce

0:22

7

WarAction 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

8

Dark Dreamers

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

9

Dark Dreamers 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:44

10

Dark Dreamers 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:26

11

Approaching from the North

Wendell Yuponce

0:57

12

Approaching Conflict

Wendell Yuponce

0:37

13

Approaching Conflict 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:36

14

Approaching Conflict 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:36

15

Approaching Conflict 4

Wendell Yuponce

0:37

16

Approaching Conflict 5

Wendell Yuponce

0:36

17

Big Undercurrent

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

18

Big Undercurrent 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

19

Big Undercurrent 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:43

20

Big Undercurrent 4

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

21

Split the Sun

Wendell Yuponce

0:50

22

Split the Sun 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

23

Planned Anticipation

Wendell Yuponce

0:54

24

Planned Anticipation 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:54

25

Temple of Sol

Wendell Yuponce

0:52

26

Stealth Army

Wendell Yuponce

0:43

27

Stealth Army 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:39

28

Bleeding Sun

Wendell Yuponce

0:44

29

Second Wave

Wendell Yuponce

0:30

30

Second Wave 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:29

31

Dance of Terror

Wendell Yuponce

0:19

32

Dance of Terror 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:19

33

Transition Wave

Wendell Yuponce

0:14

34

Cutting Thru

Wendell Yuponce

0:17

35

Bad Bloodlines

Wendell Yuponce

0:46

36

Limited Options

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

37

Unlimited Options

Wendell Yuponce

0:33

38

Strange Culture

Wendell Yuponce

0:21

39

Strange Culture 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:21

40

Strange Culture 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:22

41

Strange Culture 4

Wendell Yuponce

0:20

42

Ghost Warriors

Wendell Yuponce

0:33

43

Unearthed

Wendell Yuponce

1:05

44

Unearthed 2

Wendell Yuponce

1:04

45

Unearthed 3

Wendell Yuponce

1:04

46

Unearthed 4

Wendell Yuponce

1:06

47

Path To Peace

Wendell Yuponce

0:34

48

Path To Peace 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:34

49

Uncertain Social Order

Wendell Yuponce

0:38

50

Uncertain Social Order 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:37

1

Ancients Overture

Wendell Yuponce

0:53

2

Strange Powers Awaken

Wendell Yuponce

0:39

3

Return Of The Kings

Wendell Yuponce

0:31

4

Magic And Mystery

Wendell Yuponce

0:28

5

It's War

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

6

War Action

Wendell Yuponce

0:22

7

WarAction 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

8

Dark Dreamers

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

9

Dark Dreamers 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:44

10

Dark Dreamers 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:26

11

Approaching from the North

Wendell Yuponce

0:57

12

Approaching Conflict

Wendell Yuponce

0:37

13

Approaching Conflict 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:36

14

Approaching Conflict 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:36

15

Approaching Conflict 4

Wendell Yuponce

0:37

16

Approaching Conflict 5

Wendell Yuponce

0:36

17

Big Undercurrent

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

18

Big Undercurrent 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

19

Big Undercurrent 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:43

20

Big Undercurrent 4

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

21

Split the Sun

Wendell Yuponce

0:50

22

Split the Sun 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:27

23

Planned Anticipation

Wendell Yuponce

0:54

24

Planned Anticipation 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:54

25

Temple of Sol

Wendell Yuponce

0:52

26

Stealth Army

Wendell Yuponce

0:43

27

Stealth Army 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:39

28

Bleeding Sun

Wendell Yuponce

0:44

29

Second Wave

Wendell Yuponce

0:30

30

Second Wave 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:29

31

Dance of Terror

Wendell Yuponce

0:19

32

Dance of Terror 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:19

33

Transition Wave

Wendell Yuponce

0:14

34

Cutting Thru

Wendell Yuponce

0:17

35

Bad Bloodlines

Wendell Yuponce

0:46

36

Limited Options

Wendell Yuponce

0:42

37

Unlimited Options

Wendell Yuponce

0:33

38

Strange Culture

Wendell Yuponce

0:21

39

Strange Culture 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:21

40

Strange Culture 3

Wendell Yuponce

0:22

41

Strange Culture 4

Wendell Yuponce

0:20

42

Ghost Warriors

Wendell Yuponce

0:33

43

Unearthed

Wendell Yuponce

1:05

44

Unearthed 2

Wendell Yuponce

1:04

45

Unearthed 3

Wendell Yuponce

1:04

46

Unearthed 4

Wendell Yuponce

1:06

47

Path To Peace

Wendell Yuponce

0:34

48

Path To Peace 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:34

49

Uncertain Social Order

Wendell Yuponce

0:38

50

Uncertain Social Order 2

Wendell Yuponce

0:37

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Ancient Warriors

Ancient Warriors

Постер альбома Regions of Darkness

Regions of Darkness

Постер альбома Shall We Dance 2

Shall We Dance 2

Постер альбома Shall We Dance

Shall We Dance