Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Soul

Soul

The Prophet

Lyrical Entertainment Ministries LLC  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Soul (Intro)

The Prophet

1:46

2

Lyrical Scholarship

The Prophet

3:45

3

On the Way

The Prophet

3:49

4

Set Apart

The ProphetYapah Rawach

4:51

5

Animosity

The ProphetAP MUSIQ

5:34

6

In the Gym I (Skit)

The Prophet

2:38

7

Demons

The ProphetAP MUSIQ

5:12

8

Push Through

The ProphetJohn Boye

4:04

9

In the Gym II (Skit)

The Prophet

2:50

10

Smoke (Brew League)

The Prophet

4:46

11

Concrete

The ProphetSpyder Da Chieff

4:19

12

Prophetic Barz

The Prophet

4:04

13

Sanctuary

The Prophet

4:49

14

In the Gym III (Skit)

The Prophet

3:45

15

Paradise

The Prophet

2:45

16

Nowhere

The Prophet

4:22

17

Good Mourn-Ing

The Prophet

6:14

1

Soul (Intro)

The Prophet

1:46

2

Lyrical Scholarship

The Prophet

3:45

3

On the Way

The Prophet

3:49

4

Set Apart

The ProphetYapah Rawach

4:51

5

Animosity

The ProphetAP MUSIQ

5:34

6

In the Gym I (Skit)

The Prophet

2:38

7

Demons

The ProphetAP MUSIQ

5:12

8

Push Through

The ProphetJohn Boye

4:04

9

In the Gym II (Skit)

The Prophet

2:50

10

Smoke (Brew League)

The Prophet

4:46

11

Concrete

The ProphetSpyder Da Chieff

4:19

12

Prophetic Barz

The Prophet

4:04

13

Sanctuary

The Prophet

4:49

14

In the Gym III (Skit)

The Prophet

3:45

15

Paradise

The Prophet

2:45

16

Nowhere

The Prophet

4:22

17

Good Mourn-Ing

The Prophet

6:14

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Yes Sir

Yes Sir

Постер альбома Nobody Knows

Nobody Knows

Постер альбома RISE

RISE

Постер альбома This Is Why I'm Hot

This Is Why I'm Hot

Постер альбома Color Dream

Color Dream

Постер альбома Headspace Carousel

Headspace Carousel

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Boogie Man

Boogie Man

Capri
2002
Постер альбома No Huaraches

No Huaraches

Monty
2023
Постер альбома Gramophone

Gramophone

Постер альбома She's on My Mind

She's on My Mind

Постер альбома Foreva Silent

Foreva Silent

Постер альбома Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes