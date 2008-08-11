Сингл
Saxed Up Pt 2
Jessie Matthews, Knights of the Round Tables
Daddy Funk Records • Deep House • 2008
Binnie Hale, Aileen Stanley Orchestra, Al Bowlly, Carroll Gibbions Orchestra, Ronnie Munro, Jessie Matthews, The Ponce Sisters, Brown, Frances Longford, Rudy Vallée, Ben Lyon, Fred Astaire, Frances Day, Mona Liter, Sam Browne, Ben Frankel Orchestra, Paul Small, The Rhythm Sisters, Adalaide Hall, Bebe Daniels, Derikson, Hutch, Ronnie Munro Orchestra
2020
The Savoy Hotel Orpheans, Guy Lombardo And His Royal Canadians, Louis Armstrong, Loe Loss and His Orchestra, Bing Crosby, Jessie Matthews, The Polynesians, Jimmy Messene, Harry Roy And His Orchestra, Nat Gonella & His Georgians, The Millis Brothers, Ray Noble and His Orchestra, Carroll Gibbons, Roy Fox and his Orchestra, Hutch, Ella, Arthur Tracy
2020