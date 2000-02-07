Los Grandes Exitos de Rita Pavone

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Rita Pavone
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Fabrizio de Andre & Friends
Music around the World by Tony Renis, Fabrizio de Andre, Rita Pavone, Pino Donaggio & Gianni Morandi
The Funny Barber Shop
Movie Songs
Driving Force
At the Folk Festival
Больше звука
Rita Pavone canta en Espanol
The Complete Masterworks of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Vol. 7
Amore twist
Tu Vuò Fa L'americano...e Altri Successi
Nostalgia Italiana - 1966
Rita Pavone - Rarietes 1966