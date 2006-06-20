Альбом
Gerry Mulligan Selected Favorites Volume 4
Charly Records • Джаз • 2006
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Bob Brookmeyer, Coleman Hawkins, Louis Armstrong, Otis Rush, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, The Penguins, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Roy Brown, Clifford Jordan, Nina Simone, Tommy Dorsey, The Four Freshmen, Gerry Mulligan, Nancy Wilson, Helen Forrest, Shorty Rogers, Scott Joplin, Harry Belafonte, Chet Baker, Sugar Blue, Fats Waller, Little Walter
2023
Похожие альбомы
Beauty of the Hang Drum with Relaxing Sounds of Nature
The Hang Drum Project, Relaxing Hang Drum Nature, Hang Drum
2022