Merry Christmas With Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ella Fitzgerald
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2
Больше звука
The Best of 1952
Days To Come
Trios
The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 6 (1958-1960)
Schumann: Papillons, Davidsbündlertänze, Arabeske
He's Coming Home