Kathmandu - Disiecta membra

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Stenopeica
Hindukush: Traditional Chitrali Sitar Music from Northern Pakistan
Poets and Mystics of the Hindukush: The Spiritual Musical Tradition of the Ismailis
Chala Ra Dhatu: Newari Percussions of the Kathmandu Valley
Charya: The Tantric Musical Tradition of the Kathmandu Valley
Shamans of the East: Ritual Songs of the Himalayan Kulung Shamanic Tradition
Gandharva: The Magic Sound of the Nepali Sarangi
Показать ещё