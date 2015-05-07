Альбом
Hey Now Baby
Thunderbird • Блюз • 2015
Другие альбомы исполнителя
The Influences Behind the Rolling Stones
Chuck Berry, Thurston Harris, Sugar Crawford, Professor Longhair, Jessie Hill, Buddy Holly, Solomon Burke, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo, Muddy Waters, Little Richard, James Brown, Benny Spellman, Dale, Clarence Henry, Joe Williams, Jack DuPree, Rufus Thomas, Chuck Willis, Howlin' Wolf, Bo Diddley, Larry Williams, The Coasters, Nappy Brown, Little Walter
2021
Annie Ross, Buddy Johnson & His Orchestra, Muddy Waters, Dinah Washington, Smiley Lewis, Mel Blanc, June Christy, Don Tosti Y Su Conjunto, Faron Young, Joe Maphis, Lloyd Price, Édith Piaf, Professor Longhair, LaVern Baker, Rose Lee, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Jerry McCain And His Upstarts
2020