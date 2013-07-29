Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Little Richard
Long Tall Sally
Taxi Blues
Always
The Girl Can't Help It
Lucille
Показать ещё
La Guitare A Un Nom
The Mills Brothers (1930's) Vol 1
Django Reinhardt Selected Favorites Volume 17
Dick's Picks Vol. 30: Academy of Music, New York, NY 3/25/72 & 3/28/72 (Live)
Masterpieces Presents Ritchie Valens: La Bamba / Donna / Come on Let's Go (3 Greatest Hits)
Eddie Cochran Medley: Summertime Blues / C'mon Everybody / Don't Ever Let Me Go / Jeannie, Jeannie, Jeannie / Love Again / Pocketful of Hearts / Teresa / Pretty Girl / Twenty Flight Rock / Cradle Baby / Lovin' Time / I'm Alone Because I Love You / One Kis