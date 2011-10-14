Fitzgerald & Armstrong Together Again

0/250
Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 4
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 3
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Music around the World by Ella Fitzgerald, Vol. 2
Больше звука
Classics - Bing Crosby & Louis Armstrong
Merry Christmas, Vol. 14
The Complete Studio Recorded Duets (Remastered)
All My Succes - Bing Crosby & Louis Armstrong
Where?
Clifford Brown & Max Roach Quintet-More Live At The Bee Hive