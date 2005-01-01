Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома Pierre Fournier - Aristocrat of the Cello

Pierre Fournier - Aristocrat of the Cello

Pierre Fournier

Deutsche Grammophon  • Классическая музыка  • 2005

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Beethoven: Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Cello in C Major, Op.56

Beethoven: Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Cello in C Major, Op.56

Постер альбома Festival Strings Lucerne ● Rudolf Baumgartner, conductor : Vivaldi ● Purcell ● Bach ● Mozart ● Bartholdy

Festival Strings Lucerne ● Rudolf Baumgartner, conductor : Vivaldi ● Purcell ● Bach ● Mozart ● Bartholdy

Постер альбома Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Piano, Violin and Cello in C Major, Op. 56

Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Piano, Violin and Cello in C Major, Op. 56

Постер альбома Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 by Pierre Fournier

Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 by Pierre Fournier

Постер альбома Beethoven & Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 3 - Triple Concerto - 2 Concert Rondos (K.382, K.386)

Beethoven & Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 3 - Triple Concerto - 2 Concert Rondos (K.382, K.386)

Постер альбома Beethoven: The Cello Sonatas and Variations

Beethoven: The Cello Sonatas and Variations

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Marcello: Concerto for Oboe and Strings in D Minor & Unpublished Concertos and Cantatas

Marcello: Concerto for Oboe and Strings in D Minor & Unpublished Concertos and Cantatas

Постер альбома Vivaldi: Violin Concertos from "L'Estro Armonico"

Vivaldi: Violin Concertos from "L'Estro Armonico"

Постер альбома Johann Baptist Vanhal: Sinfonie in G Minor - Franz Krommer: Concertino in C Major - Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonie in G Minor

Johann Baptist Vanhal: Sinfonie in G Minor - Franz Krommer: Concertino in C Major - Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonie in G Minor

Постер альбома The Very Best of Kyung-Wha Chung

The Very Best of Kyung-Wha Chung

Постер альбома Beethoven Piano Works, Vol. 6

Beethoven Piano Works, Vol. 6

Постер альбома Vladimir Horowitz live at Carnegie Hall - Recital April 17, 1966: Scarlatti, Beethoven, Mozart, Scriabin, Chopin, Mendelssohn, Liszt & Rachmaninoff

Vladimir Horowitz live at Carnegie Hall - Recital April 17, 1966: Scarlatti, Beethoven, Mozart, Scriabin, Chopin, Mendelssohn, Liszt & Rachmaninoff