Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Concerto Pour Violoncello

Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Concerto Pour Violoncello

Various Artists

WERGO  • Музыка мира  • 2012

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Liszt: Tone Poems

Liszt: Tone Poems

Постер альбома Brahms: The Best Classical Masterpieces Collection

Brahms: The Best Classical Masterpieces Collection

Постер альбома Trumpet Spirit

Trumpet Spirit

Постер альбома Hugues Cuenod : Inédits 1948-1965

Hugues Cuenod : Inédits 1948-1965

Постер альбома Brahms: Cello Sonatas Nos. 1 & 2

Brahms: Cello Sonatas Nos. 1 & 2

Постер альбома Monteverdi: Madrigali

Monteverdi: Madrigali

Nadia Boulanger, Ensemble vocal Nadia Boulanger, Ensemble instrumental Nadia Boulanger
1957