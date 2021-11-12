Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома Calling Elvis

Calling Elvis

Dire Straits

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)  • Рок  • 1991

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, USA, 16th August 1985

Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, USA, 16th August 1985

Постер альбома The Best Of Dire Straits & Mark Knopfler - Private Investigations

The Best Of Dire Straits & Mark Knopfler - Private Investigations

Постер альбома Sultans Of Swing - The Very Best Of Dire Straits

Sultans Of Swing - The Very Best Of Dire Straits

Постер альбома Live At The BBC

Live At The BBC

Постер альбома On The Night

On The Night

Постер альбома Heavy Fuel

Heavy Fuel

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Deuces Wild

Deuces Wild

Постер альбома Eclectic Electric

Eclectic Electric

Постер альбома Smiling Phases

Smiling Phases

Постер альбома Fire on the Floor

Fire on the Floor

Постер альбома Padlock On The Blues

Padlock On The Blues

Постер альбома Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac (Live from The London Palladium)

Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac (Live from The London Palladium)