Альбом
Постер альбома I Fall In Love Too Easily

I Fall In Love Too Easily

Frank Sinatra

Vocal Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1



Come Out, Come Out Wherever You Are

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

2



As Long As There's Music

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

3



Where Does Love Begin?

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

4



Some Other Time

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

5



Some Other Time (Duet)

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

6



And Then You Kissed Me

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

7



Finale: As Long As There's Music Some Other Timeas Long As There's Music Where Does Love Begin?

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

8



The House I Live In

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

9



If You Are But a Dream

Frank Sinatra with The RKO Radio Studio Orchestra

10



Ol' Man River

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio Orchestra

11



Ever Homeward

Frank Sinatra

12



All or Nothing At All

Frank Sinatra with The Columbia Pictures Orchestra

13



We Hate to Leave

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio OrchestraGene Kelly

14



The Cradle Song (Brahms' Lullaby)

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio Orchestra

15



I Begged Her

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio OrchestraGene Kelly

16



If You Knew Susie Like I Know Susie

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio Orchestra

17



What Makes the Sunset?

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio Orchestra

18



The Charm of You

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio Orchestra

19



I Fall In Love Too Easily

Frank Sinatra with The M-G-M Studio Orchestra

