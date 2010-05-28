Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Game Collection, Vol. 2

Game Collection, Vol. 2

RMaster

Cyber Chord Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Suteki da ne (From Final Fantasy X)

RMaster

2

Обложка трека

Epilog (From Final Fantasy I)

RMaster

3

Обложка трека

Still More Fighting (From Final Fantasy VII)

RMaster

4

Обложка трека

Forever Rachel (From Final Fantasy VI)

RMaster

5

Обложка трека

Melodies of Life (From Final Fantasy IX)

RMaster

6

Обложка трека

Promised Grace (From F.F. Christal Chronikles)

RMaster

7

Обложка трека

Kimi ga iru kara (Soul Remix from Final Fantasy XIII)

RMaster

8

Обложка трека

Chaos (Dance Remix from Final Fantasy Game)

RMaster

9

Обложка трека

Bridal March Remix (From Final Fantasy I)

RMaster

10

Обложка трека

Prelude Remix (From Final fantasy VII)

RMaster

11

Обложка трека

Kimi ga iru kara (Piano Vocal Version from F.F. XIII)

RMaster

12

Обложка трека

Terra (Sakuhashi Version)

RMaster

13

Обложка трека

Terra (Piano Version)

RMaster

