Horace (Mise en scène de Jean Desailly, réalisation de Georges Hacquard -1959)

Various Artists
1
Maria MaubanFrançoise Rosay
2
Catherine SellersFrançoise Rosay
3
Pierre VaneckCatherine SellersFrançoise Rosay
4
Jean DeschampsPierre Vaneck
5
Jean DeschampsPierre VaneckRoger Puech
6
7
Jean DeschampsPierre VaneckCatherine Sellers
8
Pierre VaneckCatherine Sellers
9
Jean DeschampsPierre VaneckMaria MaubanCatherine Sellers
10
Fernand LedouxJean DeschampsPierre VaneckMaria MaubanCatherine Sellers
11
Fernand LedouxJean DeschampsPierre Vaneck
12
Maria Mauban
13
Maria MaubanFrannçoise Rosay
14
Maria MaubanCatherine SellersFrançoise Rosay
15
Maria MaubanCatherine Sellers
16
Fernand LedouxMaria MaubanCatherine Sellers
17
Fernand LedouxMaria MaubanCatherine SellersFrançoise Rosay
18
Fernand LedouxCatherine Sellers
19
Fernand LedouxBernard NoëlCatherine Sellers
20
21
Catherine Sellers
22
Jean DeschampsCatherine SellersLucien Agostini
23
Jean DeschampsLucien Agostini
24
Jean DeschampsMaria MaubanLucien Agostini
25
Fernand LedouxJean Deschamps
26
Jean DesaillyBernard NoëlFernand LedouxLucien Agostini[unknown]
27
Jean DesaillyBernard NoëlFernand LedouxJean DeschampsMaria Mauban
28
Françoise Rosay