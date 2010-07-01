Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Horace (Mise en scène de Jean Desailly, réalisation de Georges Hacquard -1959)

Horace (Mise en scène de Jean Desailly, réalisation de Georges Hacquard -1959)

Various Artists

Isis  • Другая  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Acte I, Scène 1 : Sabine, Julie

 🅴

Maria MaubanFrançoise Rosay

2

Обложка трека

Acte I, Scène 2 : Camille, Julie

 🅴

Catherine SellersFrançoise Rosay

3

Обложка трека

Acte I, Scène 3 : Curiace, Camille, Julie

 🅴

Pierre VaneckCatherine SellersFrançoise Rosay

4

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 1 : Horace, Curiace

 🅴

Jean DeschampsPierre Vaneck

5

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 2 : Horacen, Curiace, Flavian

 🅴

Jean DeschampsPierre VaneckRoger Puech

6

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 3 : Horace, Curiace

 🅴

Jean DeschampsPierre Vaneck

7

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 4 : Horace, Curiace, Camille

 🅴

Jean DeschampsPierre VaneckCatherine Sellers

8

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 5 : Curiace, Camille

 🅴

Pierre VaneckCatherine Sellers

9

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 6 : Horace, Curiace, Sabine, Camille

 🅴

Jean DeschampsPierre VaneckMaria MaubanCatherine Sellers

10

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 7 : Le Vieil Horace, Horace, Curiace, Sabine, Camille

 🅴

Fernand LedouxJean DeschampsPierre VaneckMaria MaubanCatherine Sellers

11

Обложка трека

Acte II, Scène 8 : Le Vieil Horace, Horace, Curiace

 🅴

Fernand LedouxJean DeschampsPierre Vaneck

12

Обложка трека

Acte III, Scène 1 : Sabine

 🅴

Maria Mauban

13

Обложка трека

Acte III, Scène 2 : Sabine, Julie

 🅴

Maria MaubanFrannçoise Rosay

14

Обложка трека

Acte III, Scène 3 : Sabine, Camille, Julie

 🅴

Maria MaubanCatherine SellersFrançoise Rosay

15

Обложка трека

Acte III, Scène 4 : Sabine, Camille

 🅴

Maria MaubanCatherine Sellers

16

Обложка трека

Acte III, Scène 5 : Le Vieil Horace, Sabine, Camille

 🅴

Fernand LedouxMaria MaubanCatherine Sellers

17

Обложка трека

Acte III, Scène 6 : Le Vieil Horace, Sabine, Camille, Julie

 🅴

Fernand LedouxMaria MaubanCatherine SellersFrançoise Rosay

18

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 1 : Le Vieil Horace, Camille

 🅴

Fernand LedouxCatherine Sellers

19

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 2 : Le Vieil Horace, Valère, Camille

 🅴

Fernand LedouxBernard NoëlCatherine Sellers

20

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 3 : Le Vieil Horace, Camille

 🅴

Fernand LedouxCatherine Sellers

21

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 4 : Camille

 🅴

Catherine Sellers

22

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 5 : Horace, Camille, Procule

 🅴

Jean DeschampsCatherine SellersLucien Agostini

23

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 6 : Horace, Procule

 🅴

Jean DeschampsLucien Agostini

24

Обложка трека

Acte IV, Scène 7 : Horace, Sabine, Procule

 🅴

Jean DeschampsMaria MaubanLucien Agostini

25

Обложка трека

Acte V, Scène 1 : Le Vieil Horace, Horace

 🅴

Fernand LedouxJean Deschamps

26

Обложка трека

Acte V, Scène 2 : Tulle, Valère, le Vieil Horace, Procule, des gardes

 🅴

Jean DesaillyBernard NoëlFernand LedouxLucien Agostini[unknown]

27

Обложка трека

Acte V, Scène 3 : Tulle, Valère, le Vieil Horace, Horace, Sabine

 🅴

Jean DesaillyBernard NoëlFernand LedouxJean DeschampsMaria Mauban

28

Обложка трека

Acte V, Scène 4 : Julie

 🅴

Françoise Rosay

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Похожие альбомы