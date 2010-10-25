Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Blues In Paris

Blues In Paris

Various Artists

Balandras Editions  • Блюз  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Liberation Blues

Gus DeloofOrchestre du Victory ClubGus Deloof, Orchestre du Victory ClubHarry TurfRudy BruderDemolDesimpelJohny Kluger

2

Обложка трека

Blues In Paris

Sidney Bechet

3

Обложка трека

Body and Soul

Henri Crolla

4

Обложка трека

Saint Louis Blues

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

5

Обложка трека

Blues clair

Django Reinhardt

6

Обложка трека

Django's Blues

Django Reinhardt

7

Обложка трека

Minor Blues

Django Reinhardt

8

Обложка трека

Blues

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

9

Обложка трека

Jazz Me Blues

Boris Vian

10

Обложка трека

Tin Roof Blues

Boris Vian

11

Обложка трека

Bechet Créole Blues

Sidney Bechet

12

Обложка трека

Blues In My Heart

Sidney Bechet

13

Обложка трека

Society Blues

Sidney Bechet

14

Обложка трека

Apex Blues

Sidney Bechet

15

Обложка трека

Kansas City Man Blues

Sidney Bechet

16

Обложка трека

Wabash blues

Sidney Bechet

17

Обложка трека

Saint Louis Pelouze

Leo Chauliac

18

Обложка трека

Saint Louis Blues

Orchestre Jazz Victor

19

Обложка трека

Swinging the Blues

Pierre Allier

20

Обложка трека

Danger Blues

Claude Luter

21

Обложка трека

Blues de Memphis

Alain GoraguerRoger Guerin

22

Обложка трека

Black March

Alain Goraguer

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Swing Accordion - Le swing à bretelles

Swing Accordion - Le swing à bretelles

Постер альбома Les plus belles chansons

Les plus belles chansons

Постер альбома L'improviste : Piano Solo

L'improviste : Piano Solo

Постер альбома Spy Movie Music - Jazz Inspired By James Bond & Other Masterpieces

Spy Movie Music - Jazz Inspired By James Bond & Other Masterpieces

Постер альбома Jam Session

Jam Session

Постер альбома Blues 56

Blues 56