Альбом
Постер альбома Ramblin Blues

Ramblin Blues

Lowell Fulson, Slowburner

Burn Records  • Блюз  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Saviour (Original)

Slowburner

2

Обложка трека

Black Soul (Original)

Slowburner

3

Обложка трека

Messing With the Kid (Original)

Slowburner

4

Обложка трека

Highway 99 (Original)

Lowell Fulson

5

Обложка трека

Jelly Jelly (Original)

Lowell Fulson

6

Обложка трека

Black Widow Spider Blues (Original)

Lowell Fulson

7

Обложка трека

Don't Trust Myself (Original)

Slowburner

8

Обложка трека

9. 30 Shuffle (Original)

Lowell Fulson

9

Обложка трека

You're Gonna Miss Me (Original)

Lowell Fulson

10

Обложка трека

Songbird Blues (Original)

Slowburner

11

Обложка трека

Thinkin Blues (Original)

Lowell Fulson

12

Обложка трека

Trouble Blues (Original)

Lowell Fulson

13

Обложка трека

Meant to Be (Original)

Slowburner

14

Обложка трека

RamblinBlues (Original)

Lowell Fulson

15

Обложка трека

Don't Be So Evil (Original)

Lowell Fulson

16

Обложка трека

Buried alive (Original)

Slowburner

17

Обложка трека

CryinBlues (Original)

Lowell Fulson

18

Обложка трека

Rock and Roll Show (Original)

Slowburner

19

Обложка трека

Dead Man's Bones (Original)

Slowburner

