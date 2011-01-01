Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома April In Paris

April In Paris

Frank Sinatra

Vocal Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Come Back to Sorrento (Torna a Surriento)

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

2

Обложка трека

April In Paris

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

3

Обложка трека

I Guess I'll Have to Dream the Rest

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

4

Обложка трека

Nevertheless (I'm In Love With You)

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

5

Обложка трека

Take My Love

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

6

Обложка трека

I Am Loved

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

7

Обложка трека

You Don't Remind Me

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

8

Обложка трека

Love Means Love

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

9

Обложка трека

Cherry Pies Ought to Be You

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

10

Обложка трека

Faithful

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

11

Обложка трека

You're the One

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

12

Обложка трека

Hello, Young Lovers

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

13

Обложка трека

We Kiss In a Shadow

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

14

Обложка трека

I Whistle a Happy Tune

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

15

Обложка трека

I'm a Fool to Want You

Frank Sinatra with Axel Stordahl & His Orchestra

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Music around the World by Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2

Music around the World by Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Music around the World by Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1

Music around the World by Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Days Of Wine And Roses

Days Of Wine And Roses

Постер альбома Come Back to Sorrento

Come Back to Sorrento

Постер альбома You'll Never Know

You'll Never Know

Постер альбома Some Other Time

Some Other Time

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома French Songs Forever, Vol. 2

French Songs Forever, Vol. 2

Постер альбома It's Only a Paper Moon

It's Only a Paper Moon

Постер альбома "Serie All Stars Music" Nº27 Exclusive Remastered From Original Vinyl First Edition (Vintage LPs)

"Serie All Stars Music" Nº27 Exclusive Remastered From Original Vinyl First Edition (Vintage LPs)

Постер альбома This Life

This Life

Постер альбома Amália (Live In Paris)

Amália (Live In Paris)

Постер альбома The Essential Richard Galliano

The Essential Richard Galliano