Альбом
Постер альбома Serenata Italiana : 111 Songs from the No.1 of Serenates

Serenata Italiana : 111 Songs from the No.1 of Serenates

Claudio Villa

The Blue Bridge Records  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Speranza amara (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

2

Обложка трека

Va mio ritornello (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

3

Обложка трека

Strade romane (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

4

Angelo (Remastered)

Angelo (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

5

Обложка трека

Buona notte Roma mia (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

6

Обложка трека

'O Paesanella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

7

Обложка трека

Qui', sotto il cielo di capri (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

8

Обложка трека

Senza piu' serenate (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

9

Обложка трека

Rumba all' Italiana (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

10

Обложка трека

Sentieri (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

11

Обложка трека

Tarantella 'e ' na vota (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

12

Обложка трека

Signorina per bene (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

13

Обложка трека

Primarosa (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

14

Обложка трека

Cantando al sole (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

15

Обложка трека

Fantasia sorrentina (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

16

Обложка трека

L'amore sotto la luna (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

17

Обложка трека

Malinconia di rondine (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

18

Обложка трека

Serenata lontana (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

19

Обложка трека

Quando ascolto la tua voce (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

20

Обложка трека

Primavera nuova (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

21

Обложка трека

Cuore ribelle (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

22

Обложка трека

Luna d' aprile (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

23

Обложка трека

Vint'anne (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

24

Обложка трека

Zitta chitarra (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

25

Обложка трека

Un velo bianco (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

26

Обложка трека

Serenata perduta (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

27

Обложка трека

Canzoncella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

28

Обложка трека

100 mila baci (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

29

Обложка трека

Bellissima signora (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

30

Обложка трека

Queste dodici rose (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

31

Обложка трека

Aggio perduto o suonno (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

32

Обложка трека

Bonne nuit cherie (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

33

Обложка трека

Canzone del mattino (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

34

Обложка трека

Ma quando si vuole bene (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

35

Обложка трека

Alba sul mare (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

36

Обложка трека

Se mi vuoi bene (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

37

Обложка трека

Vela bianca (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

38

Обложка трека

Un album di sorrisi (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

39

Обложка трека

Vecchia roma (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

40

Обложка трека

Serenatella dolce e amara (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

41

Обложка трека

Borgo antico (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

42

Обложка трека

Calamita d' oro (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

43

Обложка трека

Fiore d'aprile (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

44

Обложка трека

Manuela (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

45

Обложка трека

Venditrice di stornelli (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

46

Обложка трека

Serenata alla mia bella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

47

Обложка трека

Arrivederci , Roma mia! (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

48

Обложка трека

Canzone sbagliata (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

49

Обложка трека

Mamma Bianca (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

50

Обложка трека

Prigioniero d'un sogno (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

51

Обложка трека

Cara piccina (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

52

Обложка трека

Mandolinatella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

53

Обложка трека

So 'nnammurato 'e te (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

54

Обложка трека

Vivere baciandoti (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

55

Обложка трека

Tre fontane (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

56

Обложка трека

Campane di pace (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

57

Обложка трека

Malinconica tarantella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

58

Обложка трека

Che t'aggio fatto 'e male (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

59

Обложка трека

Stornelli appassionati (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

60

Обложка трека

Aspettami ancora stasera (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

61

Обложка трека

Campane di nostalgia (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

62

Обложка трека

Strada delle mimose (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

63

Обложка трека

Vecchia Firenze (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

64

Обложка трека

Chitarra sottovoce (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

65

Обложка трека

Luci sull'arno (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

66

Обложка трека

M'hanno detto che tu (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

67

Обложка трека

Serenata celeste (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

68

Обложка трека

Nata per amare (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

69

Обложка трека

Perche' mi dici addio (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

70

Обложка трека

Canzone sul mare (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

71

Обложка трека

Mora morena (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

72

Обложка трека

Cuore amante (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

73

Обложка трека

Desiderio di baci (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

74

Обложка трека

Stornello amaro (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

75

Обложка трека

Non voglio piu' (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

76

Обложка трека

Serenata ironica (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

77

Обложка трека

Citta' fiorita (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

78

Обложка трека

Zoccoletti (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

79

Verro' (Remastered)

Verro' (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

80

Обложка трека

Ciucciariello bianco (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

81

Обложка трека

I pompieri di viggiu' (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

82

Обложка трека

Stornellino di maggio (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

83

Обложка трека

Rumba napoletana (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

84

Обложка трека

Trinidad (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

85

Обложка трека

Suspiranno (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

86

Mai ti diro' (Che)

Mai ti diro' (Che)

Claudio Villa

87

Обложка трека

Le due strade (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

88

Обложка трека

Chi Sara' (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

89

Обложка трека

Musica mia dolce musica (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

90

Обложка трека

Serenata sincera (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

91

Обложка трека

Terrazze di sorrento (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

92

Обложка трека

Perche' non sognar (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

93

Обложка трека

Malinconico cuore (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

94

Обложка трека

Ci rivedremo a sorrento (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

95

Обложка трека

Me ne vado a spasso (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

96

Обложка трека

Sottobraccio (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

97

Обложка трека

Roma citta' santa (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

98

Обложка трека

Ti porto le prime rose (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

99

Обложка трека

Come signorinella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

100

Обложка трека

Napoli e maria (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

101

Обложка трека

Serenatella triste (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

102

Обложка трека

Due parole a maria (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

103

Обложка трека

Com'è bello canta' de sera sotto la luna (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

104

Обложка трека

Stornelli romani a dispetto (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

105

Обложка трека

L'onorevole bricolle (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

106

Обложка трека

Scalinatella (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

107

Обложка трека

Ci sposeremo a napoli (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

108

Обложка трека

Serenata per la mia fidanzata (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

109

Обложка трека

Fontana di Trevi (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

110

Обложка трека

Rivedrai Santa Lucia (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

111

Soli (Remastered)

Soli (Remastered)

Claudio Villa

