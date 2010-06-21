Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Killa Season

Co Defendants

Guerilla Music  • Хип-хоп  • 2010

1

Intro of Silkski

Co DefendantsSilkski

2

New York Paris

Co DefendantsShyheim

3

Poison

Co DefendantsShyheim

4

The Links

Co DefendantsBeretta 9Buddha Monk

5

Shaolin Music

Co DefendantsBerretta 9

6

Help Us Save the Hip Hop (Hosted By Method Man)

Co DefendantsBig Stat

7

Odb Tribute

Co DefendantsShyheim

8

Detroit to Paris

Co DefendantsKevlaar 7

9

Do You See

Co DefendantsShabazz

10

For My Hood

Co DefendantsShyheim

11

How Many Times

Co DefendantsShogun Assasson

12

Art of the Wars

Co DefendantsAslanShogun AssassonBeretta 9

13

Staten Island Paris

Co DefendantsSealyCappadonna

14

Brooklyn to Paris

Co DefendantsShabazz

15

10 Th Anniversary

Co DefendantsKillarmy

16

Ohio to Paris

Co DefendantsBeretta 9

17

Mission 1

Co DefendantsShyheim

18

Dolce Vita

Co DefendantsBeretta 9NemoShogun AssassonDarkim Be Allah

