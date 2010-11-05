Your device does not support JavaScript!

compilationTitle
Постер альбома Et valse... le cinéma (Les plus belles valses du cinéma)

Et valse... le cinéma (Les plus belles valses du cinéma)

Various Artists

Milan America  • Cаундтреки  • 2010

1



Waltz 2, Jazz Suite 2 (Eyes Wide Shut)

Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Francfort

2



The Dress Waltz (Legend)

National Philharmonic Orchestra

3



Il valzer della cioccolata (La messe est finie)

Orchestre Piovani

4



Valse de l'archiduchesse (Et vogue le navire)

Orchestre Symphonique de la Rai

5



La Valse de Loretta (La lune dans le caniveau)

Gabriel Yared

6



Louisiana Waltz (Louisiana)

Dee Dee Bridgewater

7



Le dernier métro (Générique de fin)

Georges Delerue

8



Valse lente (Obsession)

National Philharmonic Orchestra

9



Valse romantique (La terre de la grande promesse)

Orchestre national de la radio polonaise

10



La valse du parrain (The Godfather)

The Milan Philharmonic Orchestra

11



Valse de Lara (Docteur jivago)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

12



Paris en colère (Paris brûle t-il)

BBC Concert Orchestra

13



Moon River (Diamants sur canapé)

Henry Mancini

14



Madame Bovary Waltz (Madame Bovary)

Miklós Rózsa

15



Valse lente (L'Atalante)

Maurice Jaubert

16



Les roses (Les destinées sentimentales)

Ensemble Sortie d'Artistes

17



Amour de printemps (Le Ciné Club d'Antenne 2)

Alexandre Sorel

