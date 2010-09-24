Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Waiting Blues

Waiting Blues

Professor Longhair, Slowburner

Burn Records  • Блюз  • 2010

1

Black Soul (Original)

Slowburner

2

Ninety Nine Pounds (Original)

Slowburner

3

Take Me Down (Original)

Slowburner

4

Oh Well (Original)

Professor Longhair

5

Bye Bye Baby (Original)

Professor Longhair

6

Waiting On You Blues (Original)

Slowburner

7

Hey Little Girl (Original)

Professor Longhair

8

Who's Been Fooling You (Original)

Professor Longhair

9

Don't Trust Myself (Original)

Slowburner

10

Longhair Stomp (Original)

Professor Longhair

11

Bald Head (Original)

Professor Longhair

12

Tell Me What You Want (Original)

Slowburner

13

One Sky (Original)

Slowburner

14

Mardi Gras In New Orleans (Original)

Professor Longhair

15

Shivering and Shaking (Original)

Slowburner

16

One Trick Pony (Original)

Slowburner

17

Hey Now Baby (Original)

Professor Longhair

18

Boogie Woogie (Original)

Professor Longhair

19

You Got Soul (Original)

Slowburner

20

We Gonna Move (Original)

Slowburner

