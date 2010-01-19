Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Monkey Business 2

Monkey Business 2

Gorilla Zoe

CMP  • Хип-хоп  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Intro

Gorilla Zoe

2

Обложка трека

Better Then Me

Gorilla Zoe

3

Обложка трека

Before Ya Know It

Gorilla Zoe

4

Обложка трека

Go Ham

Gorilla Zoe

5

Обложка трека

Gotta Get My Money

Gorilla Zoe

6

Обложка трека

Where It's At

Gorilla ZoeGucci ManeRich Boy

7

Обложка трека

Mike Vick Shit

Gorilla Zoe

8

Обложка трека

I Got It

 🅴

Gorilla Zoe

9

Обложка трека

Tudilu

Gorilla Zoe

10

Обложка трека

Check The Kid

Gorilla Zoe

11

Обложка трека

Ghetto

Gorilla ZoeKollosus

12

Обложка трека

Let's Go

Gorilla Zoe

13

Обложка трека

Hands

Gorilla ZoeWaka Flocka Flame

14

Обложка трека

Brand New

 🅴

Gorilla ZoeGucci Mane

15

Обложка трека

Young Niggaz

 🅴

Gorilla ZoeKollosus

16

Обложка трека

Shots of Patron

Gorilla Zoe

17

Обложка трека

Fly

 🅴

Gorilla ZoeYung JocPaul Wall

18

Обложка трека

Flip Sumn

Gorilla ZoeRay RizzyTrinaPaul WallNellyB G

19

Обложка трека

Salute

Gorilla Zoe

20

Обложка трека

Famous

Gorilla Zoe

