Постер альбома The History of Rhythm and Blues, Vol. 2

The History of Rhythm and Blues, Vol. 2

Various Artists

H.o.t.S (Home of the Stars)  • Музыка мира  • 2011
Hi-Yo-Silver

The Treniers

Cross Over the Bridge

Chords

Don't Do It

The Penguins

Hey

The Sparrows

Gotta Find My Baby

The Ravens

Later Baby

The Four Kittens

Baby, Let's Play House

The Thunderbirds

Loving a Girl Like You

The Harptones

Go Back

The Du Droopers

Much Too Much

Lee Andrews

Boom, Boom

The Barons

Lilly Maybelle

The Valentines

Fine As Wine

The Crickets

Honey from the Bee

The Larks

Big Leg Mama

Rockets

Salty Dog

The Lamplighters

Why Don't You Write Me

Feathers

Hey Now

The Platters

Angel Child

The Rockers

At My Front Door

The El Dorados

I

The Velvets

The Last of the Good Rocking Men

Four Jacks

Red Hot

The Five Scamps

Bus

The Five Crowns

I'll Climb the Highest Mountain

The Four Buddies

