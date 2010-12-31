Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ludwig Van Beethoven : Mass In C Major, Op. 86

Ludwig Van Beethoven : Mass In C Major, Op. 86

Walter Gieseking, Gunter Wand

OperaPrima-Carillon  • Классическая музыка  • 2010
Обложка трека

Mass In C Major, Op. 86 : Kyrie

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandClara EbersLore FischerFranz FehringerKarl WolframHermann Werner

Обложка трека

Mass In C Major, Op. 86 : Gloria (Qui tollis - Quoniam)

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandClara EbersLore FischerFranz FehringerKarl WolframHermann Werner

Обложка трека

Mass In C Major, Op. 86 : Credo

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandClara EbersLore FischerFranz FehringerKarl WolframHermann Werner

Обложка трека

Mass In C Major, Op. 86 : Sanctus (Benedictus - Osanna)

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandClara EbersLore FischerFranz FehringerKarl WolframHermann Werner

Обложка трека

Mass In C Major, Op. 86 : Agnus Dei (Dona Nobis Pacem)

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandClara EbersLore FischerFranz FehringerKarl WolframHermann Werner

Обложка трека

Robert Schumann - Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 : Allegro affetuoso

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandWalter Gieseking

Обложка трека

Robert Schumann - Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 : Intermezzo. Andantino grazioso

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandWalter Gieseking

Обложка трека

Robert Schumann - Piano Concerto In A Minor, Op. 54 : Allegro vivace

Kölner Rundfunf-SinfonieorchesterKölner RundfunkChorGunter WandWalter Gieseking

