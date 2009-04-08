Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Collectors Edition (Digitally Re-mastered Radio & Live Recordings)

Collectors Edition (Digitally Re-mastered Radio & Live Recordings)

Supersongs

Mag Music  • Джаз  • 2009
Обложка трека

You, Rascal You

Jack Teegarden

Обложка трека

Oh! You Sweet Thing

Earl Hines

Обложка трека

I Hear You Talking

Four Of The Bobcats

Обложка трека

Ridin' But Walkin'

Fats Waller

Обложка трека

Mutiny In the Nursery

Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra

Обложка трека

Picolo Pete

Ted Winges Band

Обложка трека

Squeeze Me

The Bechet Spanier Big Four

Обложка трека

I Can See You All Over the Place

Willie SmithHis Cubs

Обложка трека

I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling

Mif Mole's Molers

Обложка трека

River Stay Away from My Door

Ethel Waters

Обложка трека

Okey-Doke

Noble Sissies Swingsters

Обложка трека

Jeepers Creepers

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Dinah

The Mills BrothersBing Crosby

Обложка трека

I'll Never Smile Again

Anne Shelton

Обложка трека

Riverboat Shuffle

Bix Beiderbecke

Обложка трека

Zonky

McKinney's Cotton Pickers

Обложка трека

Ain't Misbehavin'

Django Reinhardt

Обложка трека

Feeling Good

Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra

Обложка трека

Whose Sorry Now?

Bob Crosby's Bobcats

Обложка трека

Black and Blue

Mugsy Spanier's Ragtime Band

Обложка трека

I'll Follow My Secret Heart

 🅴

Noël CowardYvonne Printemps

Обложка трека

Intropicolo Petethe Five Piece Band

Ted Winges BandMc Dave Smith

