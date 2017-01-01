Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Offenbach : Anthologie, vol. 2

Offenbach : Anthologie, vol. 2

Various Artists

Forlane  • Классическая музыка  • 1998
Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Quadrille

Orchestre du théâtre MogadorM. Diot

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Elles sont tristes les marquises

M. DréanAndré Urban

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Ce que c'est pourtant que la vie

André Urban

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Je suis brésilien, J'ai de l'or

Orchestre du théâtre MogadorFélix Oudart

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Nous venons, arrivons

Orchestre et Choeurs du théatre MogadorM. Diot

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Autrefois plus d'un amant

Orchestre du théâtre MogadorM. DiotHélène Régelly

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Vous souvient-il ma belle

Bernadette Delprat

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Pour découper adroitement

Orchestre du théâtre MogadorM. DiotFélix Oudart

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Je suis veuve d'un colonel

Mireille Berthon

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : On est v'nu m'inviter

Orchestre du théâtre MogadorM. DiotMarthe Coiffier

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : On va courir, on va sortir

Orchestre du théâtre MogadorM. DiotMarthe Coiffier

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : En endossant mon uniforme

M. Ragneau

Обложка трека

La vie parisienne : Avant toute chose il faut être

Emile Rousseau

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Ouverture

Grand orchestre symphoniqueJ.E. Szyfer

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Ah ! Que j'aime les militaires

Orchestre G. DiotMireille Berthon

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Ah ! Ces fameux régiments

Léo DemoulinBerthaud

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Pour épouser une princesse

André Noël

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de gérolstein : Voici le sabre de mon père

Maurice BastinLivine Mertens

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Dites-lui qu'on l'a remarqué

H. BusserYvonne Printemps

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Faut-il, mon Dieu que je sois bête !

Léo DemoulinBerthaud

Обложка трека

La grande chasse de Gérolstein : Il était un de mes aïeux

Juliette Simon-Girard

Обложка трека

La périchole : Le conquérant dit à l'indienne

Anna Tariol-BaugéAlfred Dambrine

Обложка трека

La périchole : Vous a-t-on dit souvent

Léo DemoulinBerthaud

Обложка трека

La périchole : Ô mon cher amant je te jure

Emma Calve

Обложка трека

La périchole : Ah ! quel dîner je viens de faire

Orchestre G. Fux-MartinK. Novikova

Обложка трека

La périchole : Et là, Maintenant que nous sommes

Alfred Dambrine

Обложка трека

La périchole : Tu n'es pas beau, Tu n'es pas riche

Edouard BervilyFanely Revoil

