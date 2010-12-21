Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classics : Yvette Giraud

Classics : Yvette Giraud

Yvette Giraud

Klub Music Publishing  • Поп-музыка  • 2010
Kalou

Kalou

Yvette Giraud

Avril au Portugal

Avril au Portugal

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

Maman, la plus belle du monde

Yvette Giraud

Le petit cordonnier

Le petit cordonnier

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

La danseuse est créole

Yvette Giraud

Johnny guitare

Johnny guitare

Yvette Giraud

I Love Paris

I Love Paris

Yvette Giraud

La fête des fleurs

La fête des fleurs

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

Mademoiselle Hortensia

Yvette Giraud

Le mal d'amour

Le mal d'amour

Yvette Giraud

Inoubliable

Inoubliable

Yvette Giraud

N'importe qui

N'importe qui

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

Sous le soleil de San Domingo

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

Les amours de printemps

Yvette Giraud

Les croix

Les croix

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

Un homme est un homme

Yvette Giraud

Обложка трека

Un p'tit peu d'argent

Yvette Giraud

Habanera

Habanera

Yvette Giraud

