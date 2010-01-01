Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Nagasaki

Nagasaki

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Birr's Ballroom Classics  • Джаз  • 2010
St Louis Blues

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Farewell Blues

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Truckin'

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

The Sheik of Araby

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Capri Caprice (Isle of Capri)

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Yeah Man

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

The Japanese Sandman

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Georgia Rockin' Chair

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Blue, Turning Grey Over You

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Singin' the Blues

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Just a Crazy Song

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Ol' Man Mose

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

I'm Gonna Clap My Hands (I'm Gonna Snap My Fingers)

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Makin' a Fool of Myself

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Crazy Valves

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Trumpetuous

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Ain't Misbehaven

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Swingin' the Jinx Away

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

The Skeleton In the Cupboard

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Copper Coloured Gal

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

