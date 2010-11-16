Best of Christmas X-Mas Chill Out & Pop Lounge Songs, 45 Tracks

0/250
Various Artists
The Holy Love Band
50 Wise MenElvis from Judea
Sweet Santa Claus
Nicholas and Friends
The Young Virgin
Melchior, B. Balthasar
Promised Landlords
Elvis from Judea
Alice Cold
Poppa Island
100 Holy Children
Angel Jesus del Mar
Rudolph Winter Combo
Smooth Deluxe
Christmas Groove Banditos
Swinging Santa
Dj Le Buddah
Santa Claus and Friends
Bing A Ling
Santa Xmas
Ave Maria Brands
Snowman Frosty
King Nicholas B.
John G. Nazareth
White Christmas Lovers
Joyeuses Fêtes
Santa Santa Santa
Sweet Little Angélique
Christmas Shore
John BerlinThe Chillingers
Nightdreaming Warefare
Merry Christmas Quintett
Eastern Norpol
Snowfall Finest
Unique Mobil 66
December Lounge Duo
Kiss Miss Claus
El Presidente Monroe
Marshmallow Groove Band
Beatrice CheVailierz
Noel & Brookers
Stroney Hamilton Jr.
Felix Navidad
The Real Mr. King
St. Martin Groove Band
Morning Chill, Vol. 2
Holidays - Good Morning!!! Summer Time & Private Pool Party, Total Relax, Bonfire, After Party Instrumental Vibes, Cafe Chillout de Ibiza, Blue Lounge del Mar
Fade Records Greatest Bits
Fire For You (From "Never Have I Ever")[Originally Performed By Cannons] (Karaoke Version)
Chillout In The City
Sounds of Sirin: Earth
