Альбом
Постер альбома Nice to Meet Fats

Nice to Meet Fats

Louis Armstrong

Jazzland  • Джаз  • 1955
Обложка трека

I'm Crazy 'bout My Baby

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Keepin' Out of Mischief Now

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Blue Turning Grey Over You

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

All That Meat and No Potatoes

Louis Armstrong

Squeeze Me

Squeeze Me

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

(What Did I Do to Be So) Black and Blue

Louis Armstrong

Ain't Misbehavin

Ain't Misbehavin

Louis Armstrong

Sweet Savannah Sue

Sweet Savannah Sue

Louis Armstrong

That Rhythm Man

That Rhythm Man

Louis Armstrong

Honeysuckle Rose

Honeysuckle Rose

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Blue Turning Grey Over You (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Ain't Misbehavin' (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Squeeze Me (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

I've Got A Feeling I'm Falling (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

(What Did I Do To Be So) Black And Blue (Edited Alternate Version)

Louis Armstrong

