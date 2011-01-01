Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 1960's : 'Winchester Intégral' and 15 Unforgettable Songs

1960's : 'Winchester Intégral' and 15 Unforgettable Songs

Various Artists

Daxa production  • Разная  • 2011
Обложка трека

Alfie

Dionne Warwick

Обложка трека

There's a Kind of Hush

Hermits Herman's

Обложка трека

Let's Live for Today

The Grass Roots

Обложка трека

Tell It Like It Is

Aaron Neville

Обложка трека

Winchester Cathedral

New Vaudeville Band

Обложка трека

A groovy kind of love

Wayne Fontana

Обложка трека

Ruby Don't Take Your Love to Town

Kenny Rogers

Обложка трека

Just Like Me

Paul Revere and the Raiders

Обложка трека

Gloria

The Shadows of Knight

Обложка трека

She's Just My Style

Gary Lewis & The Playboys

Обложка трека

Can't You Hear My Heartbeat

Hermits Herman's

Обложка трека

Go Now

Denny LainePaul Mc Cartney

Обложка трека

Just a Little

The Beau Brummels

Обложка трека

The Tracks of My Tears

The Miracles

Обложка трека

You've Got Your Troubles

The Fortunes

Обложка трека

Turn Around and Look At Me

The Vogues

