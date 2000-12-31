Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Ma se ghe penso

Various Artists

Devega Records  • Музыка мира  • 2000
Ostaie

Joe Sentieri

Barchì

Joe Sentieri

Prospero

Fabrizio Giudice

Canta pescòu

Silvano Sant'Agata

29 d'agosto

Silvano Sant'Agata

Ma se ghe penso

Joe Sentieri

Canson da Cheullia

Joe Sentieri

L'iride

Beppe GambettaCarlo Aonzo

L'indovinello

Silvano Sant'Agata

A gardetta

Silvano Sant'Agata

Ninna-nanna

Maria Trabucco

Sonatina in la maggiore

Fabrizio Giudice

O tempo di ommi

Paolo Maria Besagno

T'ë desandiâ (Tu t'laisses aller)

Joe Sentieri

Ti voevi andà a rapallo (Vesoul)

Joe Sentieri

Creuza de mâ

Beppe Gambetta

