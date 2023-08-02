Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hitchcock 100 Years : A Bernard Herrmann Film Score Tribute

Hitchcock 100 Years : A Bernard Herrmann Film Score Tribute

Bernard Herrmann

Milan America  • Поп-музыка, Классическая музыка, Cаундтреки  • 1993
Обложка трека

Bernard Herrmann : On the Impact of Cinema (Interview)

Bernard Herrmann

Обложка трека

Psycho Suite (Prelude)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Обложка трека

Vertigo (Scène d'amour)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Обложка трека

Bernard Herrmann On Hitchcock (Interview)

Bernard Herrmann

Обложка трека

The Man Who Knew Too Much (Cantata - the Storm Clouds)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Обложка трека

North By Northwest

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Обложка трека

Bernard Hermann On the Emotion of Cinema Music (Interview)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Обложка трека

The Wrong Man

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Обложка трека

Psycho : The Murder (1999 Remix)

Joseph Bishara

Обложка трека

Bernard Herrmann On a Composer's Responsability (Interview)

Bernard Herrmann

