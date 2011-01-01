Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tea for Two

Tea for Two

Frank Sinatra

Vocal Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
That's How Much I Love You

Frank Sinatra & His Orchestra

You Can Take My Word for It Baby

Frank Sinatra & His Orchestra

Sweet Lorraine

Metronome All-Stars

I Concentrate On You

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

Mam'selle

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

Ain'tcha Ever Comin' Back

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

Stella By Starlight

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

There But for You Go I

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

Almost Like Being In Love

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

Tea for Two

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

My Romance

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

The Stars Will Remember (So Will I)

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

But Beautiful

 🅴

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

It All Came True

Frank Sinatra & His Orchestra

Can't You Just See Yourself In Love With Me

Frank SinatraAxel Stordahl & His Orchestra

