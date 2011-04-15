Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mack the Knife (The Hits Book)

Mack the Knife (The Hits Book)

Ella Fitzgerald

VCR Records  • Джаз, Поп-музыка  • 2011
Обложка трека

Mack the Knife (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

But Not for Me

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

These Foolish Things

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I've Got the World On a String

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Gone With the Wind (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Star Dust

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Imagination

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Lullaby of Birdland

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I've Got You Under My Skin

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Stormy Weather

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Love for Sale (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

People Will Say We're In Love

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Too Darn Hot (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

'S Wonderful

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Someone to Watch Over Me

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Smooth Sailing

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Love Paris

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Lorelei (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

My One and Only, Pt. 1

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Concentrate On You

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Dream a Little Dream of Me

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Our Love Is Here to Stay (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Necessary Evil

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Don't Want to Take a Chance

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Early Autumn

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

My One and Only, Pt. 2

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

My Funny Valentine

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

The Man I Love (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Until the Real Thing Comes Along

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Could Write a Book

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

That Old Black Magic (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Prelude to a Kiss

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

With a Song In My Heart

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

From This Moment On

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

How High the Moon (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I've Got a Crush On You

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I'm Glad There Is You

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Blue Skies

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

The Very Thought of You

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Get Happy

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

There's a Small Hotel

 🅴

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Puttin' On the Ritz

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

All Too Soon

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

The Lady Is a Tramp (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Embraceable You

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Misty (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Night and Day

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Just One of Those Things (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Love You Madly

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Summertime (Live In Berlin)

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Solitude

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Georgia On My Mind

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Manhattan

Ella Fitzgerald

