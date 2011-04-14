Your device does not support JavaScript!

compilationTitle
Постер альбома The Big Jazz: Tophits

The Big Jazz: Tophits

Various Artists

M.O.T.O  • Джаз  • 2011
Обложка трека

That Lucky Old Sun

Frank Sinatra

Обложка трека

A Dreamer's Holiday

Perry Como

Обложка трека

Anticipation Blues

Tennessee Ernie Ford

Обложка трека

Ain't Gonna Do It

Dave Bartholomew

Обложка трека

Cotton Haired Gal

Bill Haley

Обложка трека

All She Wants to Do Is Rock

Wynonie Harris

Обложка трека

Keeps On Rainin'

Billie Holiday

Обложка трека

Georgia On My Mind

Frankie Laine

Обложка трека

As you desire me

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Every Baby Needs a Da-Da-Daddy

Marilyn Monroe

Обложка трека

Again

Doris Day

Обложка трека

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Buddy ClarkDinah Shore

Обложка трека

Forever and Ever

Perry Como

Обложка трека

Be-Bop the Beguine

Sammy Davis Jr.

Обложка трека

Blueberry Hill

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

A Mansion On the Hill

Hank Williamse

Обложка трека

Ghostriders In the Sky

Gene Autry

Обложка трека

Music Music Music

The Ames Brothers

Обложка трека

Route 66

Nat King Cole

Обложка трека

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

Обложка трека

Love for Sale

Stan Kenton

Обложка трека

Mister and Mississippi

Tennessee Ernie Ford

Обложка трека

Lucille

Big Joe Turner

Обложка трека

Slider

Ray Anthony

Обложка трека

C'est si bon

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Lover Come Back to Me

Peggy Lee

Обложка трека

A Sentimental Blues

Ray Charles

Обложка трека

Destination Moon

Nat King Cole

Обложка трека

I Get a Kick Out of You

Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

Обложка трека

Heat Wave

Marilyn Monroe

Обложка трека

Bye Bye Blackbird

Dean Martin

Обложка трека

Tennessee Waltz

Patti Page

Обложка трека

La Vie En Rose

Édith Piaf

Обложка трека

I'm Putting All My Eggs

Fred Astaire

Обложка трека

I Just Don't Like This Kind of Living

Hank Williams

