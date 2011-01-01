Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома How Long Has This Been Going On

How Long Has This Been Going On

Ella Fitzgerald

American Songbook Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2011
Обложка трека

But Not for Me

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

How Long Has This Been Going On

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

I'm Just a Lucky So and So

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

I've Got a Crush On You

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

I Didn't Mean a Word I Said

Ella Fitzgerald

Обложка трека

Looking for a Boy

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

Maybe

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

My One and Only

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

Someone to Watch Over Me

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

Soon

Ella FitzgeraldEllis Larkins

Обложка трека

I Was Doing All Right

Ella Fitzgerald and Her Savoy Eight

Обложка трека

Oh Lady Be Good

Ella FitzgeraldBob Haggart & His Orchestra

