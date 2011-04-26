Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Good Old Times - 40 Juke Box Hereos

Good Old Times - 40 Juke Box Hereos

Various Artists

Good Old Times  • Рок  • 2011
Обложка трека

Rock Around the Clock

Bill Haley

Обложка трека

Diana

Paul Anka

Обложка трека

That Ole Devil Called Love

Billie Holiday

Обложка трека

Love and Marriage

Frank Sinatra

Обложка трека

Singing In the Rain

Gene Kelly

Обложка трека

Matilda! Matilda!

Harry Belafonte

Обложка трека

Lollipop

The Chordettes

Обложка трека

La Bamba

Ritchie Valens

Обложка трека

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

The Platters

Обложка трека

C'est Si Bon

Louis Armstrong

Обложка трека

Unforgettable

Nat King Cole

Обложка трека

Goldfinger

Shirley Bassey

Обложка трека

Tears On My Pillow

Little AnthonyThe Imperials

Обложка трека

Diamond's Are a Girl's Best Friend

Marilyn Monroe

Обложка трека

Love Me Tender

Elvis Presley

Обложка трека

All I Have to Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

Обложка трека

Great Balls of Fire

Jerry Lee Lewis

Обложка трека

Fever

Peggy Lee

Обложка трека

Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)

Doris Day

Обложка трека

Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want to Meet)

Jackie Wilson

Обложка трека

Why Do Fools Fall In Love

The TeenagersFrankie Lymon

Обложка трека

Just a Gigolo I Ain't Got Nobody (Medley)

Louis Prima

Обложка трека

See You Later Alligator

Bill Haley

Обложка трека

Be-Bop-a-Lula

Gene Vincent

Обложка трека

Tutti Frutti

Little Richard

Обложка трека

Johnny B. Goode

Chuck Berry

Обложка трека

I've Got You Under My Skin

Frank Sinatra

Обложка трека

Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)

Dean Martin

Обложка трека

The Great Pretender

 🅴

The Platters

Обложка трека

Hound Dog

Elvis Presley

Обложка трека

Why Do Fool Fall In Love

Frankie Lemon

Обложка трека

Mambo No. 5

Perez Prado

Обложка трека

Mambo Italiano

Nilla Pizzi

Обложка трека

Come Prima

Dalida

Обложка трека

I Wanna Be Loved By You

Marilyn Monroe

Обложка трека

Blueberry Hill

Fats Domino

Обложка трека

Stupid Cupid

Connie Francis

Обложка трека

Summertime

Sarah Vaughan

Обложка трека

Magic Moments

Perry Como

Обложка трека

Buonasera Signorina

Louis Prima

