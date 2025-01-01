О нас

Артист

Daniel Cook

0 подписчиков

Трек Ex ore innocentium

ЗНАКОВЫЙ ТРЕК

Ex ore innocentium

John Ireland

ТОП АЛЬБОМ

Gray, McKie & Others: Organ Works

Релиз Gray, McKie & Others: Organ Works
Daniel Cook
Daniel Cook и другие похожие артисты

Популярные треки

1

Трек Ex ore innocentium

Ex ore innocentium

John Ireland

,

David Halls

,

Salisbury Cathedral Choir

,

Daniel Cook

3:35

2

Трек 12 Pieces for Organ, Op. 80: No. 5. Ave Maria

12 Pieces for Organ, Op. 80: No. 5. Ave Maria

Daniel Cook

3:44

3

Трек Introduction & Fugue

Introduction & Fugue

Daniel Cook

,

Arthur Milner

5:51

4

Трек Benedictus No. 2

Benedictus No. 2

Daniel Cook

,

Alec Rowley

5:57

5

Трек Introduction & Fughetta

Introduction & Fughetta

Daniel Cook

,

Sir Walter Alcock

5:53

6

Трек Soliloquy

Soliloquy

Daniel Cook

,

Alec Rowley

5:23

7

Трек 12 Pieces, Book II: No. 7, Andante pathétique

12 Pieces, Book II: No. 7, Andante pathétique

John Stainer

,

Daniel Cook

4:22

8

Трек Postlude Festival in D Minor

Postlude Festival in D Minor

Daniel Cook

,

Gordon Phillips

3:26

9

Трек Sonata in D Minor: III. —

Sonata in D Minor: III. —

Daniel Cook

,

Charles Harford Lloyd

7:18

10

Трек Sonata in D Minor: II. —

Sonata in D Minor: II. —

Daniel Cook

,

Charles Harford Lloyd

3:49

11

Трек Sonata in D Minor: I. —

Sonata in D Minor: I. —

Daniel Cook

,

Charles Harford Lloyd

8:05

12

Трек Melody in G Minor

Melody in G Minor

York Bowen

,

Daniel Cook

5:11

Альбомы

Релиз Great European Organs, Vol. 91
Great European Organs, Vol. 912024 · Daniel Cook
Релиз Great European Organs No.83 / The Father Willis Organ of St.Bees Priory, Cumbria
Great European Organs No.83 / The Father Willis Organ of St.Bees Priory, Cumbria2023 · Daniel Cook
Релиз Gray, McKie & Others: Organ Works
Gray, McKie & Others: Organ Works2020 · Daniel Cook
Релиз The Complete Organ Works of Sir William Harris
The Complete Organ Works of Sir William Harris2020 · William Harris, Daniel Cook
Релиз The Grand Organ of Westminster Abbey
The Grand Organ of Westminster Abbey2019 · Daniel Cook
Релиз Abbey Spectacular!
Abbey Spectacular!2017 · Daniel Cook
Релиз The Complete Organ Works of Sir George Dyson
The Complete Organ Works of Sir George Dyson2016 · Sir George Dyson, Daniel Cook
Релиз The Feast of St David
The Feast of St David2013 · Daniel Cook, St Davids Cathedral Choir, Simon Pearce
Релиз The Complete Psalms of David, Vol. 2
The Complete Psalms of David, Vol. 22011 · David Halls, Salisbury Cathedral Choir, Daniel Cook
Релиз Christmas at Salisbury Cathedral
Christmas at Salisbury Cathedral2009 · David Halls, Salisbury Cathedral Choir, Daniel Cook
Релиз Best Loved Anthems from Salisbury
Best Loved Anthems from Salisbury2007 · David Halls, Salisbury Cathedral Choir, Daniel Cook

