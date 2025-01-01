О нас

Популярные треки

1

Трек Prince of Players, Act II Scene 6: Bring Mistress Hughes to the Stage at Once

Prince of Players, Act II Scene 6: Bring Mistress Hughes to the Stage at Once

Kate Royal

,

Frank Kelley

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Alexander Dobson

,

Chad Shelton

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Florentine Opera Chorus

,

Jessica Schwefel

9:57

2

Трек Prince of Players, Act II Scene 5: Ned, Ned! It's Tom!

Prince of Players, Act II Scene 5: Ned, Ned! It's Tom!

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Alexander Dobson

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

2:58

3

Трек Prince of Players, Act II Scene 4: Shall I Get a Physician?

Prince of Players, Act II Scene 4: Shall I Get a Physician?

Kate Royal

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

15:14

4

Трек Prince of Players, Act II Scene 3: Gents, It's My Esteemed Pleasure to Introduce

Prince of Players, Act II Scene 3: Gents, It's My Esteemed Pleasure to Introduce

Kate Royal

,

Frank Kelley

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Florentine Opera Chorus

,

Sandra Piques Eddy

6:59

5

Трек Prince of Players, Act II Scene 2: Ned, Are You Alright? You Look a Fright

Prince of Players, Act II Scene 2: Ned, Are You Alright? You Look a Fright

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Vale Rideout

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

4:57

6

Трек Prince of Players, Act II Scene 1: Howl, Howl, Howl, Howl, Howl!

Prince of Players, Act II Scene 1: Howl, Howl, Howl, Howl, Howl!

Kate Royal

,

Frank Kelley

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Alexander Dobson

,

Chad Shelton

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Rena Harms

13:52

7

Трек Prince of Players, Act I Scene 4: The Duke of Buckingham, Your Majesty

Prince of Players, Act I Scene 4: The Duke of Buckingham, Your Majesty

Kate Royal

,

Frank Kelley

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Vale Rideout

,

Chad Shelton

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Florentine Opera Chorus

,

Rena Harms

,

Nathaniel Hill

14:24

8

Трек Prince of Players, Act I Scene 3: Oh! You Startled Me!

Prince of Players, Act I Scene 3: Oh! You Startled Me!

Kate Royal

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Vale Rideout

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

8:07

9

Трек Prince of Players, Act I Scene 2: Do You Know How Many Roles We've Seen You In?

Prince of Players, Act I Scene 2: Do You Know How Many Roles We've Seen You In?

Frank Kelley

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Nicole Heinen

,

Briana Moynihan

4:57

10

Трек Prince of Players, Act I Scene 1: Not Again, Never Again! I Shall Not Be Humiliated Again!

Prince of Players, Act I Scene 1: Not Again, Never Again! I Shall Not Be Humiliated Again!

Kate Royal

,

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Alexander Dobson

,

Chad Shelton

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Nicholas Huff

,

John A. Stumpff

,

Rena Harms

,

Nicole Heinen

,

Briana Moynihan

10:05

11

Трек Prince of Players, Prologue: Othello? Ay, Desdemonda

Prince of Players, Prologue: Othello? Ay, Desdemonda

Carlisle Floyd

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Alexander Dobson

,

Chad Shelton

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Nicholas Huff

,

Florentine Opera Chorus

4:04

12

Трек Sister Carrie, Act II: That's You All Right (Live)

Sister Carrie, Act II: That's You All Right (Live)

Robert Aldridge

,

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

,

Adriana Zabala

,

Keith Phares

,

William Boggs

,

Florentine Opera Chorus

,

Alisa Suzanne Jordheim

,

Stephen Cunningham

4:46

Альбомы

Релиз Carlisle Floyd: Prince of Players
Carlisle Floyd: Prince of Players2020 · Kate Royal, Carlisle Floyd, Alexander Dobson, Chad Shelton, Keith Phares, William Boggs
Релиз Robert Aldridge: Sister Carrie (Live)
Robert Aldridge: Sister Carrie (Live)2017 · Robert Aldridge, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Adriana Zabala, Keith Phares, William Boggs, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham
Релиз Aldridge: Elmer Gantry
Aldridge: Elmer Gantry2011 · Robert Aldridge, Frank Kelley, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Vale Rideout, Keith Phares, William Boggs, Florentine Opera Chorus, Heather Buck, Patricia Risley

